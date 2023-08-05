Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Natural Alternatives International stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,892. The stock has a market cap of $44.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Natural Alternatives International has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $12.60.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.70 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 4.05%.
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
