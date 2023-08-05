Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance

Natural Alternatives International stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,892. The stock has a market cap of $44.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Natural Alternatives International has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $12.60.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.70 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 4.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. 33.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

Featured Stories

