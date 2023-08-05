Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.72

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.72 and traded as high as $23.89. Navios Maritime Partners shares last traded at $23.82, with a volume of 74,999 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Navios Maritime Partners Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $718.28 million, a P/E ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Navios Maritime Partners Dividend Announcement

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.38. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 46.18%. The company had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navios Maritime Partners

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter worth $28,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 147.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 14.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,421 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

Further Reading

