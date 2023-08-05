NBC Bancorp (OTC:NCXS) Stock Price Down 2.2%

NBC Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:NCXS – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $44.00 and last traded at $44.00. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.

NBC Bancorp Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.46.

NBC Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th.

About NBC Bancorp

NBC Bancorp, Inc, operates as the bank holding company for National Bank of Coxsackie that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, young adult accounts, and Christmas club accounts; car/truck loans, boat/motorcycle loans, personal loans, recreational vehicle loans, farm equipment loans, camping and utility trailer loans, mortgages, construction loans, home equity loans, small business loans, commercial new building loans, building rehabilitation loans, and lines of credit; and debit and credit cards.

