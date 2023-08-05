nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) VP Jeanette Sellers Sells 337 Shares

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) VP Jeanette Sellers sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $10,325.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,790.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeanette Sellers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Jeanette Sellers sold 2,765 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $66,885.35.

On Friday, June 9th, Jeanette Sellers sold 1,170 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $28,138.50.

nCino Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of nCino stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.58 and a 12-month high of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. nCino had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Insight Holdings Group LLC raised its stake in nCino by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 39,123,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912,118 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in nCino by 32.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,324,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,829 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in nCino in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,176,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in nCino by 19.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,996,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in nCino in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,845,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NCNO shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of nCino from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of nCino from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of nCino from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

