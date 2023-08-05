NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Purchased by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore boosted its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,170,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,366,000 after acquiring an additional 953,677 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 7.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,299,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,753,000 after buying an additional 386,370 shares during the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 5,252,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,960,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NCR by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,046,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,587 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in NCR by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,493,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,788,000 after acquiring an additional 285,779 shares during the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NCR traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,376,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.89 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.63. NCR Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.42.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. NCR had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. NCR’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

