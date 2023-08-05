NEAR Protocol Price Down 3.8% Over Last Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 5th. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.35 or 0.00004656 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.27 billion and $30.53 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00042677 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00029312 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013830 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000782 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 941,671,517 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 941,671,517 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.3361387 USD and is down -1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 268 active market(s) with $37,572,107.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

