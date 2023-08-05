Needham & Company LLC Cuts Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Price Target to $5.00

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Kaltura from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $2.75 to $1.75 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.44.

Kaltura stock opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. Kaltura has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $2.80. The company has a market cap of $291.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94.

Kaltura ( NASDAQ:KLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Kaltura had a negative net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 132.37%. The business had revenue of $43.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kaltura will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Kaltura in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Kaltura in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kaltura in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kaltura in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kaltura in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 27.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T) and Media and Telecom (M&T).

