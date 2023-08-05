Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Annexon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Annexon in a report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Annexon from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Annexon from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.71.

Annexon Stock Performance

Shares of ANNX opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $179.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.60. Annexon has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Annexon

Annexon ( NASDAQ:ANNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). Equities research analysts predict that Annexon will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,701,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,145,102.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annexon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANNX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Annexon by 31.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 3.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 161,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

