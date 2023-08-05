Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 122.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EOLS. Mizuho increased their price objective on Evolus from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Evolus from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Evolus from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th.

EOLS opened at $9.88 on Thursday. Evolus has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.74. The company has a market cap of $562.86 million, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.64.

Evolus ( NASDAQ:EOLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07). Evolus had a negative return on equity of 507.42% and a negative net margin of 39.36%. The company had revenue of $41.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.28 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Evolus will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Evolus by 979.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Evolus by 453.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

