Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $113.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.10.

MKS Instruments Trading Down 1.1 %

MKSI traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,451. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $64.77 and a fifty-two week high of $122.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.18 and its 200-day moving average is $95.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.21. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 45.65%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.36%.

Insider Activity at MKS Instruments

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $27,122.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,725.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $27,122.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,725.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Partners Vi Cayman Hol sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,292,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,000,450 shares of company stock valued at $172,286,555 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MKS Instruments

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 73.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 73.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 257.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 461 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

