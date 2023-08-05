NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of NerdWallet from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of NerdWallet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NRDS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.83. 534,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,004. NerdWallet has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.84. The stock has a market cap of $754.16 million, a P/E ratio of 983.98 and a beta of 1.46.

NerdWallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.22 million. NerdWallet had a net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. NerdWallet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NerdWallet will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen acquired 30,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $258,422.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,744,297.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen acquired 30,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $258,422.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,744,297.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Yuann sold 2,570 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $25,622.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,234.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in NerdWallet by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in NerdWallet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NerdWallet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in NerdWallet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NerdWallet by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 12,086 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

