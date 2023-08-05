New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $264.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.21 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

NJR stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 938,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,207. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $38.07 and a 1 year high of $55.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.62.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other New Jersey Resources news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $250,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,025,814.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NJR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 8,893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $2,081,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NJR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New Jersey Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on New Jersey Resources from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Further Reading

