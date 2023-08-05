New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Cut to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $87.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $92.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NEWR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New Relic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded New Relic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their price target on New Relic from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut New Relic from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on New Relic from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic Price Performance

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $84.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.33. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 0.87. New Relic has a 1-year low of $50.24 and a 1-year high of $86.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $242.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.02 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 17.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Staples sold 6,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $478,262.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,233 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,368.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David Barter sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total transaction of $187,770.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,780.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Staples sold 6,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $478,262.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,368.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,063 shares of company stock worth $28,408,639. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter worth $28,552,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 104.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 956,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,591,000 after acquiring an additional 489,634 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,146,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,732,000 after acquiring an additional 410,931 shares in the last quarter. SQN Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at $21,225,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the first quarter valued at $20,695,000. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Relic

(Get Free Report)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.