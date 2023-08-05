NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $51.08

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.08 and last traded at $51.20, with a volume of 308356 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. CIBC upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.10.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.85.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.19). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.854 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 202.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,854 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 43.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 123.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 8.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,199 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.