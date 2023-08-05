Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Grows Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 3.3% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $12,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 48,989 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,796,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $739,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.6 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Argus raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.08.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $3.60 on Friday, reaching $223.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,549,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,560. The company has a market capitalization of $130.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.50 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.93.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

