Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Has $249,000 Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 50.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 54.8% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 704.2% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 225,447 shares of company stock valued at $13,866,915. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.92. The stock had a trading volume of 7,367,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,961,210. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.33. The firm has a market cap of $114.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.91. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 33.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

