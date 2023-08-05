Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Shares Up 1.5%

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.55 and last traded at $28.05. 19,064 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 88,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.64.

Nomura Research Institute Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.05.

Nomura Research Institute Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan. Its Consulting segment offers management and system consulting services for enterprise ad government. This segment also offers policy proposals, strategic consulting, business consulting to support business reforms; and system consulting for IT management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Research Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura Research Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.