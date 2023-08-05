Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,997 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.40.

NSC stock opened at $224.64 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $196.33 and a one year high of $264.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.40 and a 200-day moving average of $221.62.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.56%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

