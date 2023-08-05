Northcoast Research Weighs in on Texas Roadhouse, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Texas Roadhouse in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 31st. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Texas Roadhouse’s current full-year earnings is $4.66 per share. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.49 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.42 EPS.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

TXRH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.45.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $109.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.96. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $83.29 and a 12 month high of $118.16.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 243,165 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,303,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 41.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 186,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,951,000 after purchasing an additional 14,790 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,904,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $654,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,567,513. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,904,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 50.93%.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.