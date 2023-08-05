Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

NOC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays cut Northrop Grumman from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $509.75.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC stock traded down $4.07 on Friday, hitting $438.54. 583,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $429.10 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $450.73 and its 200 day moving average is $454.71.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

