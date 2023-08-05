Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ NCLH opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 788.03, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $22.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

