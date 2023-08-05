Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Position Raised by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,587,000 after buying an additional 240,710 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 42.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 22.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Shares of NVS stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $101.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $105.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

