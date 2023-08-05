NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. NOW had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $594.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. NOW’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NOW Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DNOW traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.76. The stock had a trading volume of 805,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,327. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.62. NOW has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.13.

Get NOW alerts:

Institutional Trading of NOW

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNOW. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of NOW by 1,333.9% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,209,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,557 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NOW in the 4th quarter valued at $11,791,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NOW by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,255,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,752,000 after acquiring an additional 678,956 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NOW by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,671,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,769,000 after acquiring an additional 412,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NOW by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,022,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after acquiring an additional 331,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About NOW

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NOW from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

(Get Free Report)

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.