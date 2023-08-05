NULS (NULS) Trading Down 7.6% Over Last Week

NULS (NULS) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000668 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NULS has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. NULS has a market capitalization of $19.41 million and $775,511.91 worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NULS Profile

NULS was first traded on September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 124,241,500 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NULS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

