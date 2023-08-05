NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th.

NuStar Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years. NuStar Energy has a payout ratio of 98.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect NuStar Energy to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 150.9%.

NuStar Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

NS opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average of $16.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 150.25% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $393.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that NuStar Energy will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded NuStar Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded NuStar Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NuStar Energy from $19.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuStar Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 1,610.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

