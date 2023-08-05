Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given New $70.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NTR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Nutrien from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Nutrien from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised Nutrien from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.42.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.47. 2,055,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,192,313. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.77. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $102.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nutrien will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Nutrien by 3.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,758,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,704,000 after buying an additional 773,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 49.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,638,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525,006 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 6.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,152,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000,000 after purchasing an additional 898,671 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Nutrien by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,809,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,533,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,739,000 after buying an additional 789,300 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

