NXM (NXM) Price Hits $57.03 on Top Exchanges

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 5th. One NXM token can currently be purchased for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on exchanges. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00020022 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00017407 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00014247 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 37.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29,053.90 or 1.00048012 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002278 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

