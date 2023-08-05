O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.68-$0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.64. O-I Glass also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.10-$3.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:OI traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.56. 1,537,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,341. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $23.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OI shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price target on O-I Glass from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on O-I Glass from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 499.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

