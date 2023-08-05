Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $101.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.71 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

OCSL opened at $20.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.35. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $21.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.93%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oaktree Specialty Lending

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OCSL. TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 53,343 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 23,081 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

