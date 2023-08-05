Oddity Tech (ODD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th.
Oddity Tech Stock Performance
ODD opened at $50.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Oddity Tech has a one year low of $46.28 and a one year high of $56.00.
Oddity Tech Company Profile
