Oddity Tech (ODD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th.

Oddity Tech Stock Performance

ODD opened at $50.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Oddity Tech has a one year low of $46.28 and a one year high of $56.00.

Oddity Tech Company Profile

Oddity Tech Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-tech company worldwide. The company provides beauty and wellness products utilizing its PowerMatch technology. It builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company offers products for face and complexion, eyes and brows, lips, and skin care under the IL MAKIAGE brand; and hair and skin care products under the SpoiledChild brand.

