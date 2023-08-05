OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) CEO Sells $1,655,500.00 in Stock

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 50,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $1,655,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,521,726.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, July 25th, Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 7,472 shares of OFG Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $252,105.28.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 20,152 shares of OFG Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $562,039.28.

OFG stock opened at $33.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.12. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.34 and a 52 week high of $34.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

Several research analysts have commented on OFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 139.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,207,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,120,000 after acquiring an additional 703,543 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,373,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,853,000 after acquiring an additional 386,711 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 236.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 529,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after acquiring an additional 372,086 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new position in OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,673,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 868,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,929,000 after acquiring an additional 306,065 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

