Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Director Barbara Adachi Acquires 3,620 Shares

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) Director Barbara Adachi acquired 3,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.64 per share, for a total transaction of $100,056.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,628.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Old Republic International Price Performance

ORI stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.37. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.244 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Republic International

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 4,213.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 12,935 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 17,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Republic International

(Get Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.