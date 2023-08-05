ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $125.00 at Citigroup

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ON. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.31.
ON Semiconductor Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ ON opened at $102.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $54.93 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35. The stock has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.06.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 9,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,950.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,272,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 9,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,950.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,272,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $2,025,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 573,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,648,818.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,959 shares of company stock worth $9,910,489. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON Semiconductor
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Saturna Capital CORP purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 8.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 144,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,627,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 84.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 86,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after acquiring an additional 39,727 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 19,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $766,000. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.
About ON Semiconductor
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
