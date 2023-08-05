ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $125.00 at Citigroup

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ON. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.31.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ ON opened at $102.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $54.93 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35. The stock has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 9,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,950.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,272,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 9,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,950.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,272,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $2,025,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 573,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,648,818.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,959 shares of company stock worth $9,910,489. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Saturna Capital CORP purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 8.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 144,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,627,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 84.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 86,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after acquiring an additional 39,727 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 19,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $766,000. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.