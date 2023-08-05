OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

OncoCyte Stock Performance

OncoCyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.