OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Robert W. Baird

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. 500.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp cut their price target on OneWater Marine from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered OneWater Marine from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OneWater Marine has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

OneWater Marine Price Performance

ONEW stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.70. 163,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,407. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.22. OneWater Marine has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $43.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.53 million, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Insider Activity

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $524.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.95 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 4.19%. As a group, analysts expect that OneWater Marine will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin sold 3,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $103,602.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,818.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other OneWater Marine news, Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin sold 7,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $214,583.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,303.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin sold 3,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $103,602.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,818.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,997 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,769. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneWater Marine

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONEW. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,799,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

About OneWater Marine

(Get Free Report)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.