OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Truist Financial

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ONEW. 500.com reissued a maintains rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on OneWater Marine from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on OneWater Marine from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded OneWater Marine from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ ONEW traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.70. 163,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.22. The company has a market cap of $420.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.49. OneWater Marine has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $43.96.

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $524.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.95 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 4.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin sold 3,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $103,602.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,818.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin sold 7,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $214,583.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,303.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin sold 3,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $103,602.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,818.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,997 shares of company stock worth $2,990,769 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 686,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after purchasing an additional 19,590 shares during the period. 61.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

