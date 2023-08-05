OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Announces Earnings Results

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 31.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. OPKO Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
OPKO Health Trading Up 7.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OPK traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.99. 6,903,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,344,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.49. OPKO Health has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.53.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have weighed in on OPK. Barrington Research raised shares of OPKO Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $5.75 to $5.40 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th.
About OPKO Health
OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.
