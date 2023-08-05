OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Announces Earnings Results

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 31.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. OPKO Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

OPKO Health Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.99. 6,903,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,344,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.49. OPKO Health has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on OPK. Barrington Research raised shares of OPKO Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $5.75 to $5.40 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPKO Health

About OPKO Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,072,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,088,000 after purchasing an additional 346,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 56.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,688,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014,088 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,410,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 423,280 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 318.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,390,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in OPKO Health by 73.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,184,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

