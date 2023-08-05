OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Performance

OptimumBank stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.15. 339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,558. OptimumBank has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.46.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 16.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimumBank

OptimumBank Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OptimumBank stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPHC Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,508 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.20% of OptimumBank at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

