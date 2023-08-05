OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Stock Performance
OptimumBank stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.15. 339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,558. OptimumBank has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.46.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 16.02%.
OptimumBank Company Profile
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
