Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Lifted by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,149 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822,934 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in Oracle by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570,472 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,929,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $565,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,592,864 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $457,162,000 after buying an additional 3,045,205 shares during the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.44. 5,579,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,620,794. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $310.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $27,905,950.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,490,231.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $27,905,950.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,490,231.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

