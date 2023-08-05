Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,061 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 1.7% of Camden National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Oracle by 11.2% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 112,149 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 27.0% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 91,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,543,000 after purchasing an additional 19,523 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,748 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 25,587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,579,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,620,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. Oracle’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.37.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596 in the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

