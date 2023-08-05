Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Oragenics Trading Down 6.8 %
NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.74. Oragenics has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 million, a P/E ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 0.19.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 7,467.43%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
