Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Trading Down 6.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.74. Oragenics has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 million, a P/E ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 0.19.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 7,467.43%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Oragenics by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 37,338 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Oragenics by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Oragenics by 591.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

