Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (ORRF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 7th

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th.
Orrstown Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Orrstown Financial Services has a payout ratio of 26.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Orrstown Financial Services to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.
Orrstown Financial Services Stock Up 0.8 %
Orrstown Financial Services stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.57. Orrstown Financial Services has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $252.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.
Institutional Trading of Orrstown Financial Services
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Orrstown Financial Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.
Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Orrstown Financial Services
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- The How and Why of Investing in Large-Cap Stocks
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.