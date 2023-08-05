Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (ORRF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 7th

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th.

Orrstown Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Orrstown Financial Services has a payout ratio of 26.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Orrstown Financial Services to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

Orrstown Financial Services stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.57. Orrstown Financial Services has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $252.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORRF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 8,828.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. 42.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Orrstown Financial Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

