OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Price Target Cut to $51.00

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OrthoPediatrics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $39.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.10 million, a PE ratio of 440.11 and a beta of 0.87. OrthoPediatrics has a 1-year low of $35.67 and a 1-year high of $60.75.

In other news, CFO Fred Hite sold 4,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $190,313.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,595.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 3.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 49.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 6.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after acquiring an additional 17,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

