Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Increases Dividend to $0.55 Per Share

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.5459 per share on Monday, September 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a boost from Oversea-Chinese Banking’s previous dividend of $0.54.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Price Performance

Shares of OVCHY stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $19.22. 5,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,951. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $20.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited engages in the provision of financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

