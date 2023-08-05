Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Owens & Minor updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.30-$1.55 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.30-1.55 EPS.

Owens & Minor Stock Up 1.3 %

OMI stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,891,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,815. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $35.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.96, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.21.

In other Owens & Minor news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 38,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $746,127.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 747,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,375,223.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 38,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $746,127.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 747,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,375,223.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 118,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $2,520,084.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 904,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,174,004.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,635 shares of company stock worth $5,958,129 in the last quarter. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 241.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on OMI. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

