Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Piper Sandler

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PCRX. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised Pacira BioSciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences Stock Up 1.9 %

PCRX stock traded up $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $39.48. 935,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,841. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $34.08 and a one year high of $59.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.73 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.20.

Insider Activity at Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). Pacira BioSciences had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $160.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.02 million. Research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 5,015 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $209,526.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,675 shares in the company, valued at $5,835,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 5,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $209,526.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,675 shares in the company, valued at $5,835,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 5,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $197,211.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,107 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,581.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,791 shares of company stock worth $1,828,091. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,151,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,469,000 after acquiring an additional 683,680 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 852.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 676,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,620,000 after buying an additional 605,370 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 51.1% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,604,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,463,000 after buying an additional 542,661 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter worth about $19,090,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $15,553,000. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.