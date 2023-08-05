Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59, reports. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $514.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.10 million.
Papa John’s International Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $81.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $97.78.
Papa John’s International Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.77%.
Institutional Trading of Papa John’s International
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have commented on PZZA. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Papa John’s International from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.92.
Papa John’s International Company Profile
Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Papa John’s International
- The How and Why of Investing in Large-Cap Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.