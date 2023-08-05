Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59, reports. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $514.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.10 million.

Papa John’s International Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $81.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $97.78.

Papa John’s International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.77%.

Institutional Trading of Papa John’s International

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming increased its position in Papa John’s International by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Papa John’s International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Papa John’s International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 47,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Papa John’s International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in Papa John’s International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on PZZA. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Papa John’s International from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.92.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

