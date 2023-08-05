Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Shares Down 7.4%

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) fell 7.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.10 and last traded at $12.35. 784,462 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 3,300,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PK. StockNews.com lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.30.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average of $13.05.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -240.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 102.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,254.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 76.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 353.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 46 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 29,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

