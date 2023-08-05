Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Truist Financial

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PSN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Parsons from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Parsons in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Parsons from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parsons has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Shares of PSN stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.85. 1,239,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,619. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.43. Parsons has a 12-month low of $38.67 and a 12-month high of $54.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 9.23%. On average, analysts expect that Parsons will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Parsons by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,931,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,924,000 after buying an additional 1,420,028 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Parsons by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,333,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,684,000 after purchasing an additional 108,784 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parsons in the 1st quarter worth $61,796,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Parsons by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,219,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,561,000 after purchasing an additional 20,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Parsons by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 955,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,765,000 after purchasing an additional 366,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

