Paylocity’s (PCTY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $215.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $219.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Paylocity from $199.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $311.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $263.00.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of PCTY stock traded down $6.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.25. 861,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,168. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.50 and a beta of 1.11. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $160.00 and a 52 week high of $276.88.

Insider Transactions at Paylocity

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $339.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.79 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 23.14%. Analysts expect that Paylocity will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total value of $48,884.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,446.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 72,339 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total transaction of $12,392,394.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,081,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,981,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 284 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total value of $48,884.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,446.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,031 shares of company stock worth $22,612,162. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paylocity

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth $86,063,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Paylocity in the first quarter valued at $54,883,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 921,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,990,000 after acquiring an additional 257,084 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 20.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,399,000 after buying an additional 236,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Paylocity by 1,749.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 187,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,467,000 after purchasing an additional 177,571 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paylocity

(Get Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.